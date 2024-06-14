SeaNews Information&Consulting
TMS UAE Yearbook launches at Posidonia
14.06.2024

TMS UAE Yearbook launches at Posidonia

    • The Maritime Standard took the opportunity of its participation at the increasingly popular Posidonia maritime conference and exhibition in Greece to launch the latest edition of The Maritime Standard UAE Yearbook 2024/25.  This was the first time that the Yearbook has been unveiled at the show in Athens, which takes place every two years and draws in participants from across the world.

    A formal VIP dinner was organised by The Maritime Standard together with the UAE Embassy in Greece to celebrate the launch of the Yearbook. The event took place at Dionysos Zonar restaurant in Athens, under the historic Acropolis, and was attended by the guest of honour, UAE Ambassador to Greece, H. E. Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, as well as senior executives from the Greek and UAE shipping and maritime community.

    During the dinner Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, presented Dr Al Dhaheri the first copy of the TMS UAE Yearbook, which covers all aspects of the UAE’s maritime sector. Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed how impressed he was at the quality and in-depth coverage of the publication. He said: “I have tracked the progress of The Maritime Standard since its inception in 2014 and it has come a long way in that time to become one of the leading maritime titles in the region. It is now spreading its wings globally.”

    He continued, “The TMS Yearbook has enjoyed tremendous success, and the 2024/25 edition will take it to even greater heights. Its excellent content will showcase the achievements of the UAE maritime sector to a global audience and that is to be applauded.”

    The Yearbook provides an extensive review of the maritime industry in the UAE, including shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair, marine law and insurance, logistics and maritime services. This year the Yearbook featured over 60 articles on different companies and industry sectors, making it the most comprehensive and well researched publication on UAE maritime matters.

    The Maritime Standard Yearbook 2024/5 is now available in both hard copy and online formats.


