SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Модернизация оборудования на Туапсинском балкерном терминале
05.07.2024

National Transport Company Modernizes Equipment at Tuapse Bulker Terminal

    • National Transport Company is modernizing the eighth belt conveyor and the ship loader at its Tuapse Bulker Terminal, the company reports.

    For that purpose, the eighth conveyor and the ship loader will be put out of service in mid-July. Consequently, the terminal will suspend handling vessels for the period of modernization. Only incoming cargo will be accepted for storage.

    The ship loader driver cabin and the hydraulic pumping station will be replaced. The VS-8 belt conveyor will also be modernized with the drives, drums and conveyor belt to be replaced.

    The works are part of the Tuapse Bulker Terminal maintenance and modernization project. By the end of the year, National Transport Company is to invest 224 million rubles ($2.5 million) into Tuapse.

    The entire sum to be sent on port and terminal handling equipment modernization this year exceeds 1.97 billion rubles ($22.1 million), NTC said.

    Photo: courtesy of NTC


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.06.2024
    New Railway Container Yard in Operation in Abakan
    Russian Railways have put into operation a specialized container yard on the territory of […]
    AbakanContainer terminalModernizationRussian Railways
    0
    04.07.2024
    Road Boarder Crossing Checkpoints on Russia-Kazakhstan Border to Be Modernized
    Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on a plan to modernize 10 priority road border […]
    Border crossingKazakhstanModernization
    0
    23.05.2024
    2 Billion for Onega Shipyard Modernization
    The federal budget will invest 2 billion rubles ($21.8 million) into the modernization of […]
    ModernizationOnega ShipyardShipbuildingSubsidies
    0
    02.02.2024
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal to Modernize Berth
    Murmansk Bulker Terminal, part of National Transport Company (NTC) will invest 1 million rubles […]
    BerthModernizationMurmansk Bulker TerminalNational Transport Company
    0
    22.05.2024
    TransContainer’s Novosibirsk Terminal Modernization Project to Get Budget Support
    The commission on investment projects in Novosibirsk region has decided to support the project […]
    ModernizationNovosibirskReconstructionTerminal
    0
    28.02.2024
    Better Block Train Handling Efficiency at Commercial Port of Vladivostok
    FESCO Transport Group has increased the speed of handling block trains at the Universal […]
    Block trainFESCO ModernizationVladivostok Commercial Sea Port
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    01.07.2024 Delo Starts Transporting Agri Products from Krasnoyarsk to China via Zabaikalsk
    28.06.2024 New Terminal Project on Russia-China Border Approved
    28.06.2024 Newnew Shipping Company Makes First Call at Ust-Luga
    27.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •