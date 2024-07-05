National Transport Company Modernizes Equipment at Tuapse Bulker Terminal

National Transport Company is modernizing the eighth belt conveyor and the ship loader at its Tuapse Bulker Terminal, the company reports.

For that purpose, the eighth conveyor and the ship loader will be put out of service in mid-July. Consequently, the terminal will suspend handling vessels for the period of modernization. Only incoming cargo will be accepted for storage.

The ship loader driver cabin and the hydraulic pumping station will be replaced. The VS-8 belt conveyor will also be modernized with the drives, drums and conveyor belt to be replaced.

The works are part of the Tuapse Bulker Terminal maintenance and modernization project. By the end of the year, National Transport Company is to invest 224 million rubles ($2.5 million) into Tuapse.

The entire sum to be sent on port and terminal handling equipment modernization this year exceeds 1.97 billion rubles ($22.1 million), NTC said.

Photo: courtesy of NTC