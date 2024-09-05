SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
ЗТКТ модернизирует причалы
05.09.2024

ZTKT Grain Terminal to Modernize Berths

    • ZTKT grain terminal in the port of Taman has embarked on a large-scale berth modernization project, the company said in a statement.

    The project involves dredging at Berths 3, 4 to increase the maximum vessel draft from the current 12.1 m to 13.1 m and the maximum capacity of vessels served at Berth 3 from 65,000 to 110,000 tons. This will allow of fully loading vessels up to New Panamax.

    Part of the project is building a second conveyor line to increase the average loading speed from 1,110 to 1,750 tons of grain per hour.

    Also, technical solutions to strengthen and improve the storm protective facilities will be implemented.

    ‘Berth modernization is the first part of the strategic plan of terminal development, the other part being railway infrastructure construction, which will allow of receiving additional grain shipments from the Central and Volga regions on Russia. These investment projects will increase the annual terminal capacity from the current 5.5 mn to 8 mn tons of grain,’ Sergey Gnatko, MD of ZTKT, said.

    The concession agreement on railway infrastructure development was signed last year, the project is to be completed by the end of 2025, while the berth modernization project is to be completed by mid-2027.

    Photo: ZTKT


