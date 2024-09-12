SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 8 месяцев 2023
12.09.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 37, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.03.2024
    Russian Transport Sector Freight in January 2024
    During January 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.1% YoY in January 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    15.05.2024
    Russian Black Sea Terminals Increase Grain Export 12.6% YoY in January-April 2024
    In January-April 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled more than […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Black seaExportgrains
    0
    22.04.2024
    Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    The Government of the Russian Federation has set an additional quota for grain exports […]
    ExportgrainsQuota
    0
    25.04.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in March 2024 Down 7.3%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea ports of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    28.08.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 8% in July
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    12.09.2024 Russian Railways’ Containerized Traffic in January-August 2024
    11.09.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in July 2024 Up 2-fold
    06.09.2024 RZD Logistics and Far East and Arctic Development Corporation Agree to Cooperate on Logistics Hub Project
    06.09.2024 FESCO Partners with FishStat Marketplace
    05.09.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in July 2024 Up 38.4%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •