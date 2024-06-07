SeaNews Information&Consulting
«РЖД Бизнес Актив» построит контейнерный терминал на станции Гродеково-2
07.06.2024

RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station

    • RZD Business Asset and Far East and Arctic Development Corporation have concluded an agreement on implementing an investment project to build a container terminal at the railway station of Godekovo 2 in the Russian Far East, RZD Business Asset said in a statement.

    The document signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum provides for developing a transport and logistics center with an annual capacity of 230,000 TEU by 2027. The estimated investment into the project is 10 billion rubles ($112 million).

    At present, RZD Business Asset is finalizing the basic project solutions and aims to start the construction by the end of this year. The final stage of the construction is expected by the end of 2027.

    Photo: courtesy of RZD Business Asset


