Якутия совместно с Амурской областью реализуют проект транспортно-логистического комплекса «Джалинда»
13.06.2024

Transport and Logistics Complex Jalinda for Yakutia

    • Andrey Tarasenko, Head of the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), and Aisen Nikolaev, Head of Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, have discussed inland fleet development and cargo base expansion in the framework of the Jalinda transport and logistics complex project.

    The Jalinda project implemented in cooperation with Amur Oblast envisages developing a river ports and a customs and logistics complex on the Russia-China border to serve coal exports from Yakutia to China.

    The potential exports of coal from Yakutia exceed 34 million tons in 2024, however, the agreed railway transportation plans are not sufficient to carry all of this amount. Exporting coal via the Jalinda-Mohe border crossing will allow of solving this problem.

    At the first stage of the project, putting into operation a river and road border crossing checkpoint with a pontoon bridge over the Amur River and modernizing the Reinovo – Skovorodino railway line will allow of transporting up to 5 million tons annually.

    Photo: Sakha (Yakutia) Republic government press office


