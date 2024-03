R1 development, a resident of the Khabarovsk territory of advanced development, is to build an industrial logistics park ni the Rakitnoe area.

In accordance with the agreement signed with Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, R1 development is to invest more than 704 million rubles ($7.7 million) into the project.

The facility is expected to be put into operation in 2025. The territory of the park will make almost 1.2 ha.

Photo: Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation