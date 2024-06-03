SeaNews Information&Consulting
TMS Tanker Conference 2024 to focus on sustainable shipping
03.06.2024

TMS Tanker Conference 2024 to focus on sustainable shipping

    • The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the ninth annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024. The conference will, like last year, be held at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, one of the best quality venues in the Middle East.

    Trevor Pereira, Managing Director, The Maritime Standard, says, “This is a great opportunity for people involved in tanker shipping to get together and discuss and debate all the key issues facing the sector.  There are a lot of hot topics to be covered, including those relating to environmental protection, as well as issues like safety and security and digitalisation. The evening before, the Atlantis Ballroom will host the TMS Awards which will be attended by all the region’s leading tanker owners and operators. Having these two outstanding events back to back at the Atlantis ensures we attract all the main players in the tanker shipping business, making the Conference an event that really adds value for all attendees.”

    Aimed at key decision makers and influencers within the tanker shipping business, the event takes places at a time when there has never been a greater focus on environmental challenges, making the over-arching theme of this year’s conference – Sustainable tanker shipping: accelerating the journey to net zero – highly topical and relevant. This year all three conference sessions will cover ongoing efforts to achieve a sustainable tanker shipping sector, and how to press forward purposefully with initiatives and investments that will enable ambitious net zero carbon emissions targets to be reached.

    The shipping industry in general, and tanker shipping in particular, has a crucial role to play in the battle to address climate change harms worldwide. The pace of technological change in pursuit of this goal has been rapid, and the conference will be a chance to hear about the latest developments, as well as those being researched and developed. This will also be an opportunity to assess recent and planned regulatory developments, including the CII and EEXI frameworks, and the increasingly influential EU ETS scheme.

    Alongside sustainability issues, the Conference will focus on key market trends in the crude, products, chemicals and gas tanker markets. Market prospects are highly promising overall with high freight rates and strong global demand for oil and oil products. Tanker owners and operators seem well placed to take advantage of favourable market conditions. Offsetting that, continued geopolitical tensions, disruption to Red Sea trade lanes, and the uncertain outcomes of key national elections have combined to create a sense of uncertainty, which will provide a backdrop to discussions.

    Attendees will get the chance to hear from leading figures in the tanker business presenting their assessments of the key issues. As well as topics relating to tanker ship owning and operating, the event will also look at related support sectors, such as classification, bunker supply, law, ship agency and supplies, ship technology, logistics and terminal handling and storage.

    Clive Woodbridge, Conference Chairman & Editor, says, “The TMS Tanker Conference is now firmly established as one of the must-attend events for anyone involved with tanker shipping, and this year promises to be the best one yet. There will be nowhere better to discuss and debate all the important maters facing this key sector of the global shipping industry at a critical moment in its development.”


