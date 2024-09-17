Информационно-аналитическое агентство
Купить доступ
Eng
Купить доступ
Войти
Top quality speakers lined up for TMS Tanker Conference 2024
17.09.2024

Top quality speakers lined up for TMS Tanker Conference 2024

    • The ninth annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2024, which takes place on Thursday November 7th at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, has a host of top quality speakers lined up to share their knowledge and industry expertise.

    This year the over-arching theme of the TMS Tanker Conference is Sustainable tanker shipping: Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero, which will run throughout the event. The conference will begin with keynote speeches from industry leaders and a high quality Session 1 panel that will discuss Sustainable Shipping Strategies – Assessing Optimum Solutions. Confirmed speakers for Session 1 to date include Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC Logistics & Services; Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime and Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Captain. Moahmed Al Ali, Senior Vice President Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics & Services; Captain Franck Kayser, Chief Operating Officer, Asyad Shipping Company; Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer, Lloyds Register; and Janarthanan Kanthan, Senior Vice President, Drydocks World. More high level names will be added over the weeks to come.

    Session 2 in the afternoon has the theme of Driving Greater Operational Efficiency in Tanker Shipping and will focus on the key issues facing tanker shipowners and operators in terms of day-to-day operations. Speakers lined up for this session include; Captain Amarjit Kauchhur, Vice President, Middle East/ Regional Director International Registries (U.K.) Limited – Dubai Branch; Ali Abouda, Group CFO, Gulf Navigation Holding; Nitin Mathur, Head of Commercial, Maritime, Al Seer Marine; Captain Onur Yildrim, Global Marine Manager, Advanced Polymer Coatings; Captain Savraj Mehta, CCO, NorthStandard;  Stam Achillas, Head of Business Development & Sales, 2-Stroke Fuel Conversions, Wartsila Services Switzerland; Dipak Karki, Founder and Managing Director, DK2 Seaport Ltd and Katherine Yakunchenkova, Managing Director, Al Safina Security.

    Finally, Session 3, which will be moderated by Tien Tai, Partner, HDW, will assess the theme of Creating Robust Support Systems Infrastructure. So far Khalil Rehman Aziz, Managing Director, Mariapps Marine Solutions; Mark Larkin, Partner, Stephenson Harwood; Faidon Panagiotopoulos, Trader, GMS; and Jamil Al Ali, Middle East Regional Commercial and Business Development Director, Bureau Veritas, have confirmed their participation. Further speakers in this section will be revealed in the coming weeks.


    • Добавить комментарий

    Новости по теме
    04.09.2024
    Stellar speaker list confirmed for TACCC conference
    Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, The Maritime Standard is organising […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    02.05.2024
    TMS launches second TACCC conference
    The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    02.08.2024
    TACCC conference examines Net Zero transition
    Preparations for the second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) to be held in […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    14.06.2024
    TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference
    The Maritime Standard is launching the programme for the 2024 edition of its well […]
    The Maritime StandardДубайКонференциятанкеры
    0
    16.07.2024
    Session 1 of TMS Tanker conference taking shape
    The 9th annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference will be held on Thursday November […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0
    19.08.2024
    Tanker conference highlights importance of support services
    Preparations for the ninth annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2024, which takes place […]
    The Maritime StandardКонференция
    0


  •  




    • Контейнерные перевозки Показать всё
    17.09.2024 Как «раскочегарили» полувагоны для контейнеров
    17.09.2024 Рейтинг морских линейных операторов в РФ
    17.09.2024 Контейнерооборот лидеров, 8 месяцев 2024
    16.09.2024 Как «расшить» Восточный полигон для контейнеров
    16.09.2024 Ренессанс российской контейнерной логистики
    16.09.2024 Контейнерные фрахтовые индексы. Неделя 37, 2024
    Госрегулирование Показать всё
    11.09.2024 Еще 9 российских судов под санкциями
    09.09.2024 Дания закрыла свои порты для 27 судов, связанных с Россией
    03.09.2024 Усть-Лужский таможенный пост войдет в структуру Балтийской таможни
    30.08.2024 Назначен новый руководитель Росжелдора
    28.08.2024 Первое заседание Морской коллегии
    27.08.2024 Санкции против судов, перевозящих российский СПГ
    Вакансии Показать всё
    05.03.2022 Вакансии в компании НЭКО ЛАЙН АЗИЯ в Петербурге
    13.08.2020 Вакансия судового агента в MSC на Дальнем Востоке
    16.01.2020 Вакансии в «Оверсиз» в Петербурге
    11.10.2018 Требуется генеральный директор
    03.10.2018 Вакансия в ООО «Оверсиз Фрейт Эйдженси» г. Москва
    28.08.2018 Менеджер по организации экспортных перевозок в FMG Shipping and Forwarding
  • Войти
  • Поля не найдены.
  • Поля не найдены.
    •