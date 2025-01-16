New Ferry Service to Kaliningrad Starts

In January, a new regular ferry service starts operating between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

The ro-pax “Antey” will link Sea Façade in St. Petersburg with the new terminal of Pionersky. The vessel has a cargo capacity of 1,780 l.m. which allows of accommodating up to 94 trailers on two decks and a passenger capacity of up to 150.

In 2024, “Antey” made two test voyages to Kaliningrad delivering 574 ro-ro units.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service