16.01.2025

New Ferry Service to Kaliningrad Starts

    • In January, a new regular ferry service starts operating between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

    The ro-pax “Antey” will link Sea Façade in St. Petersburg with the new terminal of Pionersky. The vessel has a cargo capacity of 1,780 l.m. which allows of accommodating up to 94 trailers on two decks and a passenger capacity of up to 150.

    In 2024, “Antey” made two test voyages to Kaliningrad delivering 574 ro-ro units.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service

     


