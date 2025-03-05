OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service

Starting March 2025, China’s OVP Shipping is resuming its service from China to Kaliningrad on a monthly basis, the company’s liner agent C-Shipping told SeaNews.

The first sailing of the 1,768 TEU mv “Silk Spirit” built in 2014 from Qingdao is scheduled on March 8. After calling at Baltiysk in Kaliningrad the vessel will proceed to St. Petersburg and then to Alexandria, Egypt before sailing to Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo and Nansha in China.

OVP Shipping launched container services between China and St. Petersburg, Novorossiysk and the Russian Far East in 2022. In early 2023, the company was one of the first to start calling Kaliningrad. Now after a temporary break the company is re-starting its Kaliningrad service.

According to Alexey Gagarinov, in 2024, the ports in the Kaliningrad region handled 253,000 TEU, up 67% year-on-year, and the demand is growing.

