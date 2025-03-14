Ro-Pax for Russian Far East to Be Delivered This Year

The B.E.Butoma Shipyard is building a new CNF22 Design ro-pax ferry “Petropavlovsk” to be deployed in the Russian Far East, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said in its social media account.

A commission from the Agency, which is the customer of the vessel, has recently visited the yard to inspect the construction process.

The vessel has been launched and the basic equipment has been already installed, with finishing operations in place. At present, the mooring trials have started. The delivery is scheduled this year.

The 150-passenger capacity ferry that can also transport cars, buses and containers will link the ports of the Kamchatka Peninsula, the island of Sakhalin, Magadan region and the Kuril Isles.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot