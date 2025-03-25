New Multimodal Service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad

Kaliningrad Railway, part of Russian Railways, has reported launching a new multimodal service from Kaliningrad region to St. Petersburg using railway and ferry connection.

Products and goods will be delivered by truck and loaded into covered railcars, which will be shipped to Ust-Luga from Baltiysk using the regular Balriysk – Ust-Luga ferry line, and then carried by rail to the St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky railway station.

The estimated transit time will make 10 to 20 days.

The first test shipments of construction materials and food preserves in late December 2024 confirmed the efficiency of this logistics scheme.

Photo: Kaliningrad Railway