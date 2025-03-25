SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый мультимодальный сервис из Калининграда в Петербург
25.03.2025

New Multimodal Service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad

    • Kaliningrad Railway, part of Russian Railways, has reported launching a new multimodal service from Kaliningrad region to St. Petersburg using railway and ferry connection.

    Products and goods will be delivered by truck and loaded into covered railcars, which will be shipped to Ust-Luga from Baltiysk using the regular Balriysk – Ust-Luga ferry line, and then carried by rail to the St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky railway station.

    The estimated transit time will make 10 to 20 days.

    The first test shipments of construction materials and food preserves in late December 2024 confirmed the efficiency of this logistics scheme.

    Photo: Kaliningrad Railway


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.03.2025
    OVP Shipping Resumes China – Kaliningrad Service
    Starting March 2025, China’s OVP Shipping is resuming its service from China to Kaliningrad on a monthly basis.
    C-ShippingContainer serviceKaliningradOVP Shipping
    0
    13.03.2025
    Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    FESCO Transport Group is launching an intermodal container service between Russia and Laos.
    FESCO IntermodalServiceЛаос
    0
    11.02.2025
    FESCO Ships First Reefer Container with Food Products from Moscow to Dubai
    FESCO Transport Group has shipped the first reefer container laden with Russian made food products from Moscow to Dubai.
    FESCO MultimodalReeferUnited Arab Emirates
    0
    16.01.2025
    New Ferry Service to Kaliningrad Starts
    In January, a new regular ferry service starts operating between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.
    FerryKaliningradPionerskySt. Petersburg
    0
    14.03.2025
    Ro-Pax for Russian Far East to Be Delivered This Year
    At present, the mooring trials have started.
    FerryRo-paxRussian Far EastShipbuilding
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    24.03.2025 Global Ports Inaugurates Dry Bulk Facility at PLP
    21.03.2025 FESCO Partner with Asian Operators
    19.03.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down 5.9% in February 2025
    18.03.2025 FESCO Starts Calling Bangkok
    17.03.2025 TransContainer Invested 10.7 Billion in 2024
    13.03.2025 Intermodal Service between Russia and Laos
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.03.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    28.02.2025 Russia Suspends Petrol Export
    17.02.2025 Kingisepp Customs to Become Part of St. Petersburg Customs
    12.02.2025 Appointment with Federal Customs Service
    12.02.2025 Metal Scrap Export Allowed via 9 Sea Ports
    11.02.2025 Sochi Customs Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •