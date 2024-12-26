Container Terminal at Grozny Inaugurated

Russian Railways have reported inaugurating a container terminal at the railway station of Grozny in the capital of Chechen Republic.

The new facility will offer additional options for delivering cargo to the region, the company said in a statement.

In the framework of the project, open yards for handling and storage of up to 500 containers were built, and container handling equipment was acquired.

According to Russian Railways, ten terminals of North Caucasian Railway specialize on handling containers.

Photo: Russian Railways