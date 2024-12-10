Makhachkala Port Capacity to Be Increased to 11 Million Tons

The capacity of Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port will made 8.3 mn tons at the start of 2024. By 20230, the port capacity is to be increased to make 11 mn tons, the RF Federal Agency for Maritime Transport (Rosmorrechflot) said in a statement.

Makhachkala is one of the key hubs in the North-South International Transport Corridor, Rosmorrechflot head Andrey Tarasenko said while meeting Sergey Melikov, head of Dagestan Republic.

During 2025-2026, two ferry berths are to be refurbished, by 2028 the southern pier is to be extended to accommodate auxiliary fleet, a new territory is to be reclaimed for building a warehouse, a 6.2 km road construction project is being considered.

Photo: Rosmorrechflot