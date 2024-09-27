SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Еще два парома для линии Усть-Луга – Калининград
27.09.2024

Two More Ferries for Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad Service

    • Two more ferries are to be built for serving the Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad route, Russia’s federal por property management Rosmorport said in a statement.

    Rosmorport has signed a contract for leasing two railway ferries with State Transport Leasing Company GTLK and a tripartite agreement with GTLK and Zvezda Shipyard on the construction of those ferries. The construction will be financed via the National Welfare Fund.

    The ferries will be capable of transporting Russian 1520 mm gauge standard trains and other ro-ro cargo including IMO cargo, as well as up to 30 reefer containers. They will be equipped with two 6,000 KWt dual fuel engines using LNG and low sulphur diesel fuel.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 199.9 мm
    • Beam: 27 m
    • Height: 14.7 m;
    • Draft: 6 m;
    • Main engine: 2 x 6,000 KWt;
    • Speed: 16.5 knots;
    • Crew / passengers: 24/12.

    The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2028.

    Photo: courtesy of Rosmorport


