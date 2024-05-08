SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
На линию Усть-Луга – Балтийск выйдет грузопассажирский паром «Антей»
08.05.2024

Additional Ferry to Serve Ust-Luga – Baltiysk Route

    • The universal ro-pax ferry “Antey” will enter the Ust-Luga  – Baltiysk ferry service in mid-May, Sovfracht said in a statement.

    The lower deck of the vessel can accommodate 44 combinations and the upper deck about 50. The overall capacity of the ship is 1,700 line meters, she can take on board more than 90 Euro trucks at a time.

    Each deck is equipped with twelve 380V sockets. There are 59 cabins for 149 passengers on board the ship. It planned that the “Antey” will make 6 round trips a month.

    The 1988-built ferry is ice strengthened so will be able to operate in the Baltic all year round. The ship belongs to Universal Transport Group, with Oboronlogistics acting as an agent.

    Photo: Sovfracht


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.02.2024
    Ambal Ferry Back to Ust-Luga – Baltiysk Service Soon
    The railway ferry “Ambal” owned and operated by Oboronlogistics currently under scheduled maintenance is […]
    BaltiyskOboronlogisticsUst-Luga
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.05.2024 Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    07.05.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 4.1% in March
    03.05.2024 Rail Service from Moscow to Kazakhstan
    03.05.2024 FESCO and GeoTour Logistics Hunchun to cooperate in Primorie 2 Transport Corridor
    02.05.2024 Kazakhstan, Russia and China Creating New Transport Hub
    27.04.2024 FESCO Posts Operational and Financial Results for 2023
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    02.05.2024 Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    22.04.2024 Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •