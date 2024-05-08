Additional Ferry to Serve Ust-Luga – Baltiysk Route

The universal ro-pax ferry “Antey” will enter the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry service in mid-May, Sovfracht said in a statement.

The lower deck of the vessel can accommodate 44 combinations and the upper deck about 50. The overall capacity of the ship is 1,700 line meters, she can take on board more than 90 Euro trucks at a time.

Each deck is equipped with twelve 380V sockets. There are 59 cabins for 149 passengers on board the ship. It planned that the “Antey” will make 6 round trips a month.

The 1988-built ferry is ice strengthened so will be able to operate in the Baltic all year round. The ship belongs to Universal Transport Group, with Oboronlogistics acting as an agent.

Photo: Sovfracht