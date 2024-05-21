SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новый сервис Петербург – Калининград
21.05.2024

New Service Links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad

    • The multifunctional Petrolesport terminal, part of Delo Group’s stevedoring holding Global Ports, has started serving a new regular container service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

    The weekly service operated by Kaliningrad-based Novik Group deploys the container ship “Novik Maria” capable of transporting 350 40’ units and 60 20’ units including 230 reefer containers.

    This allows of transporting temperature-sensitive commodities including pharmaceuticals, meat and dairy products, fresh vegetables and fruit.

    The “Novik Maria” set off for the first voyage from Kaliningrad on May 9 arriving at Petrolesport on May 11. THe next day she left for Kaliningrad.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.02.2024
    Three New RTGs for VSC
    Global Ports, part of Delo Group, has acquired three new RTG cranes for its […]
    EquipmentGlobal PortsVSCZPMC
    0
    19.03.2024
    New Block Train from St. Petersburg to Novorossiysk
    FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular container train service branded FESCO Baltic Black […]
    Block trainFESCO NovorossiyskSt. Petersburg
    0
    06.03.2024
    Sinokor Suspends Service to Vostochny
    Korea’s Sinokor is suspending service to Vostochny for both imports and exports until further […]
    ServiceSinokorSuspensionVostochny
    0
    07.02.2024
    Sovfracht Delivers First Peat Shipment from Kaliningrad to China
    Sovfracht has completed the delivery of containers laden with peat from Kaliningrad, Russia, to […]
    ChinaKaliningradPeatSovfracht
    0
    10.04.2024
    MSC Expands Batumi Service Rotation
    Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at […]
    MSCServiceБатумиRotation
    0
    30.01.2024
    FESCO Adds Second Vessel to FESCO Indian Line West Service
    FESCO has deployed a second vessel in its FESCO Indian Line West (FIL-W) service […]
    FESCO IndiaService
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.05.2024 Ruscon Launches Block Train for Imports from China
    21.05.2024 New Service Links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad
    20.05.2024 New Route for Russia – China Meat Shuttle Train
    20.05.2024 Block Train from Moscow Region to China via Kazakhstan
    16.05.2024 Global Ports Acquires Equipment for PLP and ULCT
    14.05.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 2.6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    02.05.2024 Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •