New Service Links St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad

The multifunctional Petrolesport terminal, part of Delo Group’s stevedoring holding Global Ports, has started serving a new regular container service between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

The weekly service operated by Kaliningrad-based Novik Group deploys the container ship “Novik Maria” capable of transporting 350 40’ units and 60 20’ units including 230 reefer containers.

This allows of transporting temperature-sensitive commodities including pharmaceuticals, meat and dairy products, fresh vegetables and fruit.

The “Novik Maria” set off for the first voyage from Kaliningrad on May 9 arriving at Petrolesport on May 11. THe next day she left for Kaliningrad.

