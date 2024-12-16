SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
16.12.2024

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

    • In October 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 21 thousand TEU, up 32.1% year-on-year accounting for 4.5% of the entire container traffic via all the Russian sea ports.

    The article is based on SeaNews PORTSTAT online service (available for SeaNews subsribers).

    Реклама. ООО «Си Ньюс». ERID:Kra23UgKi

    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

    According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, almost all of the Arctic ports’ container traffic was cabotage, increasing 8.9% up to 17 thousand TEU during the period under report. Import surged 9.7-fold to 2.1 thousand TEU. Export made 1.8 thousand TEU (up 80.1-fold).

    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

    Laden container traffic amounted to 17.4 thousand TEU, up 51.1% year-on-year, including 1.2 thousand TEU of reefer containers (6.9% of the total laden), and 16.2 thousand TEU of dry containers (93.1%).

    79.6% of all the laden containers, or 13.8 thousand TEU, was cabotage, 12.1% (2.1 thousand TEU) was import, and 8.3% (1.4 thousand TEU) was export.

    Empty container traffic decreased by 17.6% down to 3.6 thousand TEU.

    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

    The share of the port of Arkhangelsk made 31.4% (6.6 thousand TEU) of the total Arctic basin sea ports’ container throughput. Murmansk accounted for 23.5% or 4.9 thousand TEU, and Dudinka for 22.5% or 4.7 thousand TEU.

    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

    Note: Since the statistics for some stevedores have been excluded from the official data on cargo and container throughput via the sea ports of the Russian Federation, the data for those stevedores are not available in SeaNews PORTSTAT service.

    The aggregate results of those excluded stevedores are available in the ‘other stevedores’ section, without breakdown by individual operators.

    For details see

    Photo: Arkhangelsk Commercial Sea Port

    Реклама. ООО «Си Ньюс». ERID:Kra23UgKi


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.05.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 3.3%
    In March 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 16.7 thousand TEU, down 3.3% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    19.11.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in September 2024
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 6.8 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ArcticPortsCargo
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.1% YoY in January 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    21.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 12, 2023
    On week 12, the trend in the Azov and Black Sea region has changed […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    13.02.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 8.7% YoY in January 2024
    Month-on-month growth is 19.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container trafficRussian Railways
    0
    21.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    In April 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 16.9 thousand TEU, up 18.6% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.12.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%
    13.12.2024 FESCO Adds Kenya Link to Its Indian Service
    11.12.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2024
    09.12.2024 FESCO Launches Direct Vladivostok – Shanghai Service
    06.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.9% in October
    03.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in October 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    28.11.2024 All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •