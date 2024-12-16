Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%

In October 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 21 thousand TEU, up 32.1% year-on-year accounting for 4.5% of the entire container traffic via all the Russian sea ports.

According to SeaNews PORTSTAT analytic online service, almost all of the Arctic ports’ container traffic was cabotage, increasing 8.9% up to 17 thousand TEU during the period under report. Import surged 9.7-fold to 2.1 thousand TEU. Export made 1.8 thousand TEU (up 80.1-fold).

Laden container traffic amounted to 17.4 thousand TEU, up 51.1% year-on-year, including 1.2 thousand TEU of reefer containers (6.9% of the total laden), and 16.2 thousand TEU of dry containers (93.1%).

79.6% of all the laden containers, or 13.8 thousand TEU, was cabotage, 12.1% (2.1 thousand TEU) was import, and 8.3% (1.4 thousand TEU) was export.

Empty container traffic decreased by 17.6% down to 3.6 thousand TEU.

The share of the port of Arkhangelsk made 31.4% (6.6 thousand TEU) of the total Arctic basin sea ports’ container throughput. Murmansk accounted for 23.5% or 4.9 thousand TEU, and Dudinka for 22.5% or 4.7 thousand TEU.

Note: Since the statistics for some stevedores have been excluded from the official data on cargo and container throughput via the sea ports of the Russian Federation, the data for those stevedores are not available in SeaNews PORTSTAT service.

The aggregate results of those excluded stevedores are available in the ‘other stevedores’ section, without breakdown by individual operators.

