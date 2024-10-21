Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-August 2024

In January-August 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 27.9% year-on-year down to 45 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 17.8% during the period under report to 21.6 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 35.2% down to 23.4 bn euro.

In August 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia was down 13.8% year-on-year and down 16.6% month-on-month making 2.5 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 8.8% year-on-year and increased by 3.3% month-on-month to 3.1 bn euro in August 2024.

