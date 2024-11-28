All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia

The Government of the Russian Federation has approved of transferring the marking of imported alcohol products to the territory of Russia, the Ministry of finance press office reported.

At present, alcohol products are to be marked before being imported into Russia. According to the draft bill approved, w.e.f. March 1, 2026 they ought to be marked on the territory of the Russian Federation only.

At present, an experiment to mark imported alcohol beverages at customs bonded warehouses is underway since 2021. The experiment will last till 2026.

The bill approved empowers the Government of the Russian Federation to define requirements for facilities designated for marking such products, and also to regulate the transportation of alcohol products from the border crossing checkpoints to such facilities.

