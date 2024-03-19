Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring

The Government of the Russian Federation has established that goods imported to the territories of port special economic zones, designated areas of the free ports of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, port sections or logistic areas of the free port of Vladivostok and the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation and placed under the free customs zone procedure are subject to customs declaration. Decree No. 307 to this effect was signed by RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on March 16, 2024.

According to the document, goods imported to the territories of port special economic zones, areas specified in part 4 of Article 7 of the Federal Law “On the development of the Republic of Crimea and the city of federal significance of Sevastopol and the free economic zone on the territories of the Republic of Crimea and the city of federal significance of Sevastopol”, a separate area (separate areas) of seaports open for international trade and the entry of foreign ships, including the water basin of the seaport, and (or) separate areas of the seaport, and (or) separate areas of the seaport, are subject to declaring in case such goods are aimed for consumption in accordance with subparagraph 5 of paragraph 1 of article 205 of the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The new regulation shall come into force upon expiration of 30 days from the date of its official publication.