Rail Shipments of Grain Up 5.5% YoY in H1 2024

Russian Railways loaded 15.9 mn tons of grain during January-June 2024, up 5.5% year-on-year, the company said in its social media account.

11.3 mn tons (+7.8%) of this amount was export designated including 7.4 mn tons (+11.4%) carried to ports and almost 4 mn tons (+1.7%) via land border crossings.

The largest grain shipments were from Kursk (1.5 mn tons, +16.6%), Saratov (1.3 mn tons, +14.5%) and Volgograd regions (1.1 mn tons, +14.2%).

Photo: Russian Railways