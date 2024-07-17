SeaNews Information&Consulting
Two weeks to go before TMS Awards nominations close
17.07.2024

Two weeks to go before TMS Awards nominations close

    • Preparations are gathering pace for the TMS Awards 2024, which will be held at the Atlantis, The Palm, on Wednesday November 6th. This is the most prestigious event of its kind on the shipping industry calendar and there are around 25 different categories that will be presented with an award on the night, following the deliberations of an elite judging panel. These Awards are the 11th in the successful series organised by The Maritime Standard and are set to be the biggest and best yet.

    However, time is running out for those wishing to nominate as the deadline is August 1st, just two weeks away. Companies can nominate for as many categories as they wish and can submit independent testimonials as well as the entry form. But it is important to act now, to avoid missing out.

    For more information about the various categories, the criteria that have to be met and how to nominate, please go to www.tmsawards.com


