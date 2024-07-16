SeaNews Information&Consulting
TACCC conference programme launched
16.07.2024

TACCC conference programme launched

    • Following the huge success of last year’s inaugural event, The Maritime Standard is organising the second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TACCC) to be held in Abu Dhabi, at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort. Details of the conference programme have now been launched and the event aims to update participants on the progress being made in tackling climate change goals across the wider transportation industry, including shipping, ports, logistics, aviation, rail, road and intermodal.

    Discussions will take place in the context of ongoing commercial and geopolitical challenges and the need for participants in the industry to remain competitive and operationally efficient while making the transition to net zero.

    The conference will begin with a keynote address from a leading industry figure and this will be followed by Session 1 which will address the theme of Facilitating Transportation’s Transition to Net Zero. This will examine how best to develop sustainable shipping solutions; create green port and terminal networks; and encourage sustainable supply chain solutions. Other topics in this session will cover the wider implications of change for the aviation sector, the evolving regulatory context, green financing tools and an evaluation of alternative fuel options.

    After lunch Session 2 will assess new operational and service solutions and how the industry can best embrace them. Building green multimodal transportation chains, the electrification of ports and how to comply with CII and EEXI regulations will be amongst other topics covered by speakers. An important element of this session will be a discussion on how to harness the power of AI and digitalisation to drive down carbon emissions.

    The third and last session will focus on technology developments and how barriers to energy transition can be overcome with innovation. The scope for shipboard wind propulsion, green cargo handling systems, sustainable aviation fuels and green rail technology will be covered, as well as the challenges and opportunities arising from environmental upgrades and retrofits.

    Each session will feature high level speakers, details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks. There will be plenty of time for audience participation, with a Q&A session built in at the end of each session.

    The event rounds up with a networking reception, to allow speakers and participants to interact in an informal setting. For more information about the conference and how to register please go to: https://tmstaccc.com/


