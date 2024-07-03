SeaNews Information&Consulting
Акционеры «Совкомфлота» утвердили дивиденды
03.07.2024

Sovcomflot AGM Approves Dividend

    • The annual general meeting of Sovcomflot shareholders held on June 30, 2024, approved of the dividend suggested by the Company Board, SCF said in a statement.

    The dividend for 2023 will make 26.8 billion rubles ($300.5 million), or 11.27 rubles per ordinary share. In combination with the preliminary dividend paid for the 9 months of 2023, the entire dividend for 3034 will make 41.8 billion rubles ($469 million), or 17.59 rubles per ordinary share equivalent to 50% of the corrected IFRS profit for 2023.

    The AGM also approved of the annual report for 2023, annual financial statements, distribution of profit for 2023 and part of retained earnings from previous years.

    The shareholders also elected members of the Company Board and the Audit Commission and considered the appointment of the audit organization.

    Photo: Shipspotting / D.Jorritsma


