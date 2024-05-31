SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Совет директоров «Совкомфлота» рекомендует выплатить дивиденды за 2023 год
31.05.2024

Sovcomflot Board Recommends Dividends for 2023

    • On May 29,2024, the Board of Sovcomflot discussed the recommendations on dividend payment for 2023 for the AGM, the company said in a statement.

    The Board decided to recommend the AGM to pay 26,766.2 million rubles ($291.2 million) as dividend for 2023, or 11 rubles 27 kopecks for an ordinary share.

    Taking into account the interim dividend paid for the 9 months of 2023, which made 15,010 million rubles ($163.8 million) the total dividend for 2023 will amount to 41,776.1 million rubles ($455.9 million).

    The decision on dividend payment will be made by the AGM on June 30, 2024.

    Photo: Shipspotting / Vladimir Knyaz


