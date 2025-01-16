Freight Traffic by Northern Sea Route at Record Level in 2024

During 2024, almost 3.9 mn tons of cargo was transported by the Northern Sea Route, a new record, Rosatom State Corporation said in a statement.

Also, the number of transit voyages by the Northern Sea Route reached a record level of 92 in 2024, and so did the transit freight traffic amounting to more than 3 mn tons, almost 1.5 times more than in 2023.

During 2024, more than 1.3 thousand applications for sailing by the Northern Sea Route was submitted, much above the previous maximum of 1.2c thousand applications.

In September 2024, the largest ever container vessel (295 m LOA, 4,800 TEU capacity, ICE 1 ice class notation) made a voyage by the Northern Sea Route.

Atomflot-operated nuclear-powered icebreakers provided 976 icebreaking escorts.

