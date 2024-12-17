New Deepwater Port for Primorsky Kray

Corporation for the development of Primorsky Kray is choosing the site for building a new deepwater port in the south of the region, the regional government press office said in a statement.

The agreement on conducting the research on the subject has been concluded with the Admiral Nevelskoy Maritime University, the research is to start in early 2025.

The port capacity will make 60 million ton per annum. This figure will include 1.25 million TEU, 23 million tons of grain and 22 million tons of general cargo as well as oil products. The port is to be included into the international territory of advanced development.

Photo: Primorsky Kray government press office