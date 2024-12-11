Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2024

Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 239.5 thousand TEU in October 2024 increasing 14.8% year-on-year, according to the available official data.

Import was up 47.5% to 114 thousand TEU. Export grew by 9.7% to 63.6 thousand TEU. Cabotage was down 13.9% to 55.7 thousand TEU, transit declined by 27.9% to 6.3 thousand TEU.

The share of the Far East basin in the total container traffic via all the Russian seaports in October 2024 amounted to 51%.

Laden container traffic increased by 17.7% to made 184.6 thousand TEU, dry containers accounting to 95.8% or 176.8 thousand TEU, and reefers for 4.2%, or 7.8 thousand TEU.

61.7% or 113.9 thousand TEU of laden containers were imports, 18.3% or 33.7 thousand TEU cabotage, 16.7% or 30.7 thousand TEU exports, and 3.4% or 6.3 thousand TEU transit.

Empties grew by 6.3% to 54.9 thousand TEU.

Vladivostok handled 63.2% or 151.4 thousand TEU of the total container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports in October, Vostochny accounted for 19.9% or 47.7 thousand TEU, and Nakhodka for 5.7% or 13.7 thousand TEU.

Note: Since the statistics for some stevedores have been excluded from the official data on cargo and container throughput via the sea ports of the Russian Federation, the data for those stevedores are not available in SeaNews PORTSTAT service.

The aggregate results of those excluded stevedores are available in the ‘other stevedores’ section, without breakdown by individual operators.

