Sovcomflot Posts 35% Profit Decline for H1 2024

Sovcomflot has published the general consolidated financial report for the first half of 2024.

The Group’s revenue declined 16% year-on-year to slightly exceed $1 billion, TCE revenue was down 23% to $832 million, earnings on vessel operations down 31% to $628 million.

EBITDA decreased by 32% to $591 million, and operating profit by 44% to $367 million.

Profit for the period made $324 million, down 35% year-on-year. Corrected profit was down 26% to $31.5 billion.

Operating expense increased 22% to $205 million, general and administrative expense by 12% to $41 million, and amortization up 8% to 224 million.

Photo: Shipspotting / Vladimir Knyaz