SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Совет директоров «Совкомфлота» рекомендует выплатить дивиденды за 2023 год
21.08.2024

Sovcomflot Posts 35% Profit Decline for H1 2024

    • Sovcomflot has published the general consolidated financial report for the first half of 2024.

    The Group’s revenue declined 16% year-on-year to slightly exceed $1 billion, TCE revenue was down 23% to $832 million, earnings on vessel operations down 31% to $628 million.

    EBITDA decreased by 32% to $591 million, and operating profit by 44% to $367 million.

    Profit for the period made $324 million, down 35% year-on-year. Corrected profit was down 26% to $31.5 billion.

    Operating expense increased 22% to $205 million, general and administrative expense by 12% to $41 million, and amortization up 8% to 224 million.

    Photo: Shipspotting / Vladimir Knyaz


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.07.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2024 Down 4.3%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    24.06.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024: Ore Down
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 7.5 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 23, 2023
    On week 23, freight rates continued to fall in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    13.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 24, 2023
    On week 24, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continued falling, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    16.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 33, 2023
    On week 33, there is an increase in freight rates in the Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.08.2024 First Block Train from Arkhangelsk Under Arctic Express No 1 Project
    21.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.4% in July 2024
    21.08.2024 NUTEP Capacity to Be Expanded to Handle Million TEU
    16.08.2024 Regular LCL Service from Shanghai to St. Petersburg
    15.08.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2024 Down 17.4%
    14.08.2024 FESCO Launches Intra-Asia Service Between Viet Nam and Malaysia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •