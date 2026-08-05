Russia and Thailand Sign Memorandum on Transport Cooperation

Andrey Nikitin, Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, and Phiphat Ratchakitprakan, Vice Premier, Minister of Transport of Thailand, signed a Memorandum of intent on cooperation in the sphere of transport in Moscow.

the document signed is an important step aimed at expanding cooperation of the two countries’ transport ministries, the press office of the RF Ministry of transport said.

Every week, four Russian air companies make 102 flights to Thailand by 20 various routes. During the first six months of 2026, they carried more than 1.5 million passengers. Thailand’s air companies are also viewing the Russian market.

The parties noted the prospects of expanding sea freight transportation between the two countries, including container shipment. There is also a potential in the railway transport segment.

Photo: RF Ministry of Transport