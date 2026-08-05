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В Черном море потоплен контейнеровоз FESCO
05.08.2026

First Block Train of Russian Post’s China Service Arrives at St. Petersburg

    • On July 29, 2026, First Container Terminal (FCT) in the Big Port of St. Petersburg, part of Delo Group’s Global Ports stevedoring holding, handled the first train of Russian Post’s new regular container rail service from China to Northwest Russia, Delo Group said. The service is operated by PLC LLC, a subsidiary of JSC Russian Post.

    The inaugural express container train arrived at FCT carrying 62 containers laden with imported goods and equipment. The transit time made 16 days. As part of this regular express service, trains run weekly along the Hunchun (China) – Kamyshovaya – Ussuriysk – St. Petersburg route.

    The baseline for the project was set in April, when Global Ports, PLC LLC, and Oktyabrskaya Railway, part of Russian Railways, signed a cooperation agreement to develop container rail services from the cities in China to St. Petersburg.

    Photo: courtesy of Global Ports


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