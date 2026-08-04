New Temporary Ban on Fuel Export

The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced a new temporary ban on the export of car petrol, diesel fuel, bunker fuel and gas oil.

The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the home fuel market, the governmental press office said.

According to the governmental order, the temporary ban is in force since August 1, 2026 till January 31, 2027. Since September 1, the restriction will not apply to diesel fuel, bunker fuel and gas oil exported from Russia by manufacturers.

Also, fuel export is allowed under international intergovernmental agreements and for humanitarian purposes based on governmental decision.

Photo: RF Government press office