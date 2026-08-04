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Отправка контейнеров в полувагонах в январе-июне 2026
04.08.2026

Container Transportation in Gondola Cars, January-June 2026

    • During January-June 2026, Russian Railways carried 362.9 thousand TEU in 143.1 thousand gondola cars on board 1,972 train from the Russian Far East, the company reported. It is 2.4 times more than during the first 6 months of 2025.

    In July, the company fixed a daily record loading of containers into gondola cars, which made 4,902 TEU carried in 30 trains including 13 trains with fitting platforms and 17 trains with gondola cars.

    The previous maximum daily loading was on December 8, 2024, when 4,769 TEU was loaded into gondola cars and onto fitting platforms.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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