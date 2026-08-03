SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Итоги работы грузовых терминалов РЖД, 6 месяцев 2026
03.08.2026

Russian Railways’ Cargo Terminals, 6 Months 2026 Result

    • Russian Railways’ cargo terminals handled more than 35 million tons of cargo during January-June 2026, the company reported.

    The largest positive results were delivered by the following rail cargo terminals:

    • Khabarovsk 2 transport and logistics center with more than 930 thousand tons, up 23% year-on-year,
    • Trofimovsky 2 cargo terminal with more than 559 thousand tons, up 2.4-fold,
    • Voskresensk cargo terminal with more than 416 thousand tons, up 1.5-fold,
    • Yuzhny Port transport and logistics center, up 20%,
    • Sochi transport and logistics center with more than 296 thousand tons, up 2-fold,
    • Grodekovo transport and logistics center with more than 250 thousand tons, up 1.7-fold.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    02.02.2026
    Rail Transportation of Fish in 2025
    Russian Railways shared some statistics of fish transportation by rail.
    FishRussian Railways
    0
    13.04.2026
    Russian Railways Post Record Breaking Coal Traffic Eastwards
    In March, 11.1 mn tons of export designated coal was carried eastwards.
    СoalExportRussian Railways
    0
    13.01.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, November 2025
    Russian Railways loaded 3.4 mn tons of grain during November 2025.
    grainsRussian Railways
    0
    24.03.2026
    Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    For the next five years
    AppointmentsCEORussian RailwaysTop management
    0
    23.06.2026
    Container Transportation in Gondola Cars, January-May 2026
    During January-May 2026, Russian Railways carried 231.3 thousand TEU in 115.6 thousand gondola cars.
    Block trainGondola carRussian RailwaysContainers
    0
    10.06.2026
    Russian Railways Increase Food Products Transportation
    Russian Railways saw their food products traffic increase a third during the first 4 months 2026.
    Food productsRail freightRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.07.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2026 Down 69.1%
    20.07.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2026 Up 1.4%
    17.07.2026 Global Ports Post Container Throughput Decline
    16.07.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2026 Up 7.1%
    15.07.2026 First Public Container Rail Service from Belarus to Novorossiysk
    13.07.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 14.6% in May 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.07.2026 Russia and India to Sign Memorandum on Northern Sea Route Cargo Transportation
    09.07.2026 Russia Reinforces Restrictions for Diesel Fuel Export
    01.07.2026 Government Bans Sulphur Export
    01.07.2026 Russia Closes Rail Border Crossings on Finnish, Latvian and Estonian Border
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
    All site
  • Main Page
  • Operational Analysis
  • Research
  • Expert Opinion
  • Expert Opinion
  • Мы используем файлы cookies и сервис веб-аналитики Яндекс Метрика. Оставаясь на нашем сайте, вы соглашаетесь на их использование.
  • 2000 – 2021 © SeaNews All rights reserved.
    Яндекс.Метрика
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •