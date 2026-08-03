Russian Railways’ Cargo Terminals, 6 Months 2026 Result

Russian Railways’ cargo terminals handled more than 35 million tons of cargo during January-June 2026, the company reported.

The largest positive results were delivered by the following rail cargo terminals:

Khabarovsk 2 transport and logistics center with more than 930 thousand tons, up 23% year-on-year,

Trofimovsky 2 cargo terminal with more than 559 thousand tons, up 2.4-fold,

Voskresensk cargo terminal with more than 416 thousand tons, up 1.5-fold,

Yuzhny Port transport and logistics center, up 20%,

Sochi transport and logistics center with more than 296 thousand tons, up 2-fold,

Grodekovo transport and logistics center with more than 250 thousand tons, up 1.7-fold.

Photo: Russian Railways