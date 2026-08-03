First Ever Veterinary Logistics Hub for Pharmaceuticals and Animal Feed in Russia

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, and NC Logistic have launched Russia’s first multifunctional veterinary logistics hub providing a comprehensive range of logistics and customs services for the veterinary pharmaceuticals and animal feed market, Delo said in a statement.

The new hub is expected to reduce cargo processing times and improve the availability of veterinary medicines and feed for livestock producers and pet owners.

The facility was established utilizing the companies’ existing infrastructure, combining the ZOLLRU customs and logistics terminal (a Ruscon business unit) with NC Logistic’s warehouse in Domodedovo.

The hub provides end-to-end cargo handling in complete compliance with industry quality and safety requirements, including storage, customs clearance, labeling, sampling, and laboratory testing.

The facility is capable of labeling up to 30 mn units of products annually, including temperature-sensitive goods stored at +2°C to +8°C, accommodating more than 10,000 pallets at any one time, and processing approximately 5,000 customs declarations per year. Operations are organized on a one-stop-shop basis, enabling customers to access the full range of services through a single provider.

Dedicated temperature-controlled storage areas ranging from +2°C to +25°C have been established for different categories of products, including order fulfillment for marketplaces (with item-level inventory tracking) and distributor warehouses. The hub is also integrated with the Russian state information systems Chestny Znak and Mercury.

The parties plan to expand their cooperation and broaden the range of services available to the pharmaceutical and veterinary sectors, contributing to more reliable supplies of veterinary medicines and animal feed for both the agricultural industry and the companion animal market.

Photo: Delo Group