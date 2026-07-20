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Импорт арбузов и черешни на Урал
20.07.2026

Watermelons and Cherries Import to Urals

    • During May-June 2026 some 8 thousand tons of watermelons was imported to the Urals, three times as much as during the same period of 2025.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service, the main exporter of this product is Uzbekistan accounting for 94.5% of the total watermelons import.

    Watermelons are also delivered to the Urals from the Middle East and China. This year, watermelons import from China started two months earlier than usual, in January. The peak import season is traditionally in June and July.

    Also, sweet cherry import season started in the Urals, with more than 2 thousand tons delivered to this date, 4 times more than last year.

    The key exporter of sweet cherries is also Uzbekistan.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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