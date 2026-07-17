Russia and India to Sign Memorandum on Northern Sea Route Cargo Transportation

The Government of the Russian Federation has adopted the proposal of Rosatom State Corporation on signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of India in the sphere of developing cooperation in cargo shipping in the Northern Sea Route basin.

Order No1825-r to this effect was signed by RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on July 13, 2026. The proposal was approved by the RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other federal authorities involved.

Rosatom State Corporation is entrusted to sign the Memorandum.

Photo: Rosatom