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17.07.2026

Global Ports Post Container Throughput Decline

    • Global Ports Investments has posted operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2026. Container traffic via the Group’s marine terminals declined by 2.7% to 259 thousand TEU during Q2 and by 8.5% to 515 thousand TEU during H1 2026.

    Global Ports’ terminal in the Russian Far East was above the market increasing container throughput by 17.7% to 107 thousand TEU in Q2 2026 and by 21.6% to 212 thousand TEU.

    In the Baltic, due to the harsh ice conditions in the first months of the year, the Group’s marine terminal throughput was down 13.2% to 152 thousand TEU in Q2 and down 22% to 303 thousand TEU in H1 2026.

    Non-containerized marine terminal throughput decreased by 26.9% to 1.4 mn tons and by 29.2% to 2.8 mn tons much due to the holding stopping handling coal in favour of more high-marginal cargo.

    The Yanino off-dock terminal saw its container throughpu grow by 38.9% to 20 thousand TEU in Q2 and decline by 3.6% to 35 thousand TEU.

    Non-containerized cargo throughput in Yanino was down 5.4% to 30 thousand tons in Q2 and down 16.4% to 59 thousand tons in H1 2026.

    Photo: Delo Group


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