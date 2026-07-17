Global Ports Post Container Throughput Decline

Global Ports Investments has posted operational results for the second quarter and first half of 2026. Container traffic via the Group’s marine terminals declined by 2.7% to 259 thousand TEU during Q2 and by 8.5% to 515 thousand TEU during H1 2026.

Global Ports’ terminal in the Russian Far East was above the market increasing container throughput by 17.7% to 107 thousand TEU in Q2 2026 and by 21.6% to 212 thousand TEU.

In the Baltic, due to the harsh ice conditions in the first months of the year, the Group’s marine terminal throughput was down 13.2% to 152 thousand TEU in Q2 and down 22% to 303 thousand TEU in H1 2026.

Non-containerized marine terminal throughput decreased by 26.9% to 1.4 mn tons and by 29.2% to 2.8 mn tons much due to the holding stopping handling coal in favour of more high-marginal cargo.

The Yanino off-dock terminal saw its container throughpu grow by 38.9% to 20 thousand TEU in Q2 and decline by 3.6% to 35 thousand TEU.

Non-containerized cargo throughput in Yanino was down 5.4% to 30 thousand tons in Q2 and down 16.4% to 59 thousand tons in H1 2026.

Photo: Delo Group