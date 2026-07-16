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«Пелла» завершила строительство рейдового буксира
16.07.2026

Pella Completes Building Roadstead Tugboat

    • Pella Shipyard in the town of Otradnoe in Leningrad region has completed the construction of a roadstead tugboat for Grifon Ltd.

    The Project 05380 vessel named “Grifon-9” was built under the supervision of the Baltic branch of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

    Project 05380 tugs are designed to perform towing and turning operations in ports, at roadsteads and in R3 sailing areas, and assist in refloating grounded vessels.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 25.4 m,
    • Beam: 8.8 m,
    • Height: 4.7 m,
    • Draft: 3.3 m,
    • Main engine: 2 x 1,470 kWt.

    Photo: Pella Shipyard


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