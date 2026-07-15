Bags and Suitcases Import to Siberia

More than 445 mn rubles worth of bags and suitcases was imported into Siberian region during January-May 2026, almost 40% above the figure for the same period of 2025.

More than a third of the entire import in term of numbers is plastic and textile suitcases accounting for more than 76 thousand units. Leather bags import made more than 161 thousand units.

Travel and other bags are imported to the Siberian regions from 20 countries, the major exporter being China.

More than 60% of the bags and suitcases import was designated for the Novosibirsk region, 13.5% for the Tomsk region and 7.4% for the Omsk region.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service