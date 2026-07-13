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Перевозки зерна по жд, сентябрь 2025
13.07.2026

Railway Shipment of Grain, June 2026

    • Russian Railways loaded 1.8 mn tons of grain during June 2026, up 41% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

    120 thousand tons, or 8 thousand TEU, up 2.4-fold year-on-year, was transported in containers.

    994 thousand tons (up 2.5-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 518 thousand tons tons, up 3.5-fold, carried to ports.

    The largest amount of consignments, 431 thousand tons, up 3.6-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

    The Northwest ports received 30 thousand tons of grain, up 1.6-fold, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 56 thousand tons, up 4.7-fold.

    476 thousand tons of grain, up 1.9-fold, was carried via land border crossings.

    786 thousand tons, down 8.8% year-on-year, was carried to home market consumers.

    During January-June 2026, Russian Railways loaded more than 17 mn tons of grain, up 55.7% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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