Railway Shipment of Grain, June 2026

Russian Railways loaded 1.8 mn tons of grain during June 2026, up 41% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

120 thousand tons, or 8 thousand TEU, up 2.4-fold year-on-year, was transported in containers.

994 thousand tons (up 2.5-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 518 thousand tons tons, up 3.5-fold, carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 431 thousand tons, up 3.6-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

The Northwest ports received 30 thousand tons of grain, up 1.6-fold, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 56 thousand tons, up 4.7-fold.

476 thousand tons of grain, up 1.9-fold, was carried via land border crossings.

786 thousand tons, down 8.8% year-on-year, was carried to home market consumers.

During January-June 2026, Russian Railways loaded more than 17 mn tons of grain, up 55.7% year-on-year.

Photo: Russian Railways