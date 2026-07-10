Rostec Presents Drones for Monitoring and Cargo Delivery

Rostec State Corporation’s Radioelectronic Technologies Concern (KRET) has presented the Saturn line of unmanned platforms at the international Drone Expo 2026 exhibition in Kazan.

The universal Saturn 30 drone and the Saturn 10 drone with an optic electronic system are equipped with an intelligent onboard system—autonomous navigation and control systems based on computer vision and artificial intelligence.

The both drones are designed to perform a wide range of civil tasks. They are currently undergoing flight tests.

The devices are built from Russian-made componentry.

Saturn 30 weighs 30 kilos and is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 180 km per hour and rising to a maximum height of 3,000 meters. This drone can be used for monitoring and for delivering cargo weighing up to 7 kilograms. Its flight endurance is up to 1 hour.

Saturn 10 weighs 10 kilos and has a flight endurance up to 30 minutes. The built-in optic electronic system allows the device to be used for monitoring and search operations. It independently detects, identifies, and tracks objects, transmitting the necessary information to the operator

Photo: courtesy of Rostec