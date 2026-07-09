Russia Reinforces Restrictions for Diesel Fuel Export

The temporary ban on diesel fuel, bunker fuel and gas oil export in force in Russia has been reinforced, the Governmental press office said.

According to the governmental order signed on July 8, the ban will now also apply to oil products manufacturers. Previously, the ban applied to non-manufacturing entities only.

The decision is aimed at maintaining a stable situation in the domestic fuel market. The ban does not apply to diesel fuel exported from Russia under international intergovernmental agreements.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service