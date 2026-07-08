Regular Rail Service from Vladivostok to Vorsino

FESCO Transport Group has launched a regular block train from Commercial Port of Vladivostok, part of FESCO, to Vorsino transport and logistics center Vorsino in Kaluga region.

The first train carrying 153 TEU with imported goods from China and Southeast Asia delivered to Vladivostok on board FESCO-operated container services started from the port on July 4. The expected transit time by rail is 12 days.

At the initial stage, block trains will run four times a month. Later, the service frequency is planned to be expanded.

FESCO also cooperates with Vorsino in developing direct block trains from China via land-based border crossing checkpoints. While in January just one block trains operated by FESCO arrived to Vorsino, in June, 9 block trains were organized.

In the near future FESCO intends to launch a public block train from Chengdu in China to Vorsino.

FESCO also develops domestic container transportation using Vorsino sending from the terminal block trains to Blagoveschensk, Khabarovsk and Vladivostok and the Russian Far East.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO