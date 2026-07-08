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Возобновлен экспорт плавленого сыра с Алтая в КНР
08.07.2026

Altay Resumes Processed Cheese Export to China

    • Altay-based cheese manufacturers have resumed processed cheese export to China, according to the RF Federal Customs Service.

    During the first five months of 2026, more than 49 tons of processed cheese worth more than 22.5 mn ($321 thousand) was exported from the region to China. Last year, processed cheese was not exported to China from Altay during January-May.

    The aggregate export of various sorts of cheese from the region exceeded 229 tons worth 114 mn rubles ($1.46 mn) since the year start. Altay-made cheese was exported to 6 countries, the major buyers being Kazakhstan and Kirghizia.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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