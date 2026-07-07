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Экспорт по жд в направлении Казахстана, 5 месяцев 2026
07.07.2026

Rail Freight to and via Kazakhstan, 5 Months 2026

    • Cargo traffic by rail via the Russia-Kazakhstan border increased 5.7% year-on-year during January-May 2026.

    According to Russian Railways, it amounted to 40.3 mn tons. Container traffic made 537 thousand tons, up 4.1% ear-on-year.

    Export freight traffic via the Russia-Kazakhstan border grew 20% year-on-year to 15 mn tons including more than 160 thousand TEU of containerized cargo, level with the previous year January-May result.

    These statistics were announced during the meeting of a working group of Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy held in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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