Rail Freight to and via Kazakhstan, 5 Months 2026

Cargo traffic by rail via the Russia-Kazakhstan border increased 5.7% year-on-year during January-May 2026.

According to Russian Railways, it amounted to 40.3 mn tons. Container traffic made 537 thousand tons, up 4.1% ear-on-year.

Export freight traffic via the Russia-Kazakhstan border grew 20% year-on-year to 15 mn tons including more than 160 thousand TEU of containerized cargo, level with the previous year January-May result.

These statistics were announced during the meeting of a working group of Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy held in Schuchinsk, Kazakhstan.

Photo: Russian Railways