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Экспорт масложировой продукции из Сибири
07.07.2026

Oil and Fat Products Export from Siberia

    • Since the start of 2026, 6,474 tons of oil and fat products worth 682 mn rubes ($8.75 mn) was exported by Irkutsk region manufacturers.

    According to the RF Federal Customs Service’s statistics, the figure exceeds the result for the same period of the previous year by 1.5 timers.

    The bulk of the export was shipments of soybean oil accounting for 46%, margarine (41%) and mayonnaise (12%).

    The major importers were Mongolia which purchased 48% of the total in terms of weight and China with 43%. Also, for the first time oil and fat products were exported to Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan bought spread.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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