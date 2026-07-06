Humanitarian Cargo for Burundi

Humanitarian food products were shipped from Altay Kray to Burundi in Africa under the United Nations World Food Programme in June.

According to the Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, the shipment consists of some 820 tons of vitaminized wheat flour.

Earlier this year, more than 1.2 thousand tons of peas was sent to Mali and Burkina Faso from Altay as part of humanitarian mission.

Photo: Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance